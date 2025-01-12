Larimer County Shares Information on Sexually Violent Predator to Enhance Public Safety

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has announced the release of information regarding a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) now residing in the community. The notification, required under Colorado law, will be available online from January 10 through January 24, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance public safety and awareness, ensuring residents have access to essential information while maintaining the rights of the individual involved.

Why This Matters to Northern Colorado

The notification aligns with the Colorado Revised Statutes (16-13-901 through 16-13-905), which mandate active community engagement in cases involving SVPs. Rather than hosting an in-person meeting, the LCSO has opted to make the details available online for broader accessibility.

What You Need to Know

Residents are encouraged to review the information provided online but are advised to exercise discretion when sharing it with children. Parents should review the notification first to understand the details and then discuss relevant safety topics with their children.

Sheriff’s Office officials stress that the notification is strictly for public safety. Any use of this information to intimidate, harass, or threaten the offender or others involved in the process is a criminal act and will not be tolerated.

Understanding SVP Notifications

Under federal and state regulations, local law enforcement must notify the public about sexually violent predators to promote transparency and safety. The Jacob Wetterling Act of 1994 permits law enforcement to share such information with the community, and the designation of an SVP requires this heightened level of notification.

It’s important to note that law enforcement cannot dictate where an offender lives unless court-ordered restrictions are in place. As a result, the offender is free to reside in any location of their choosing within constitutional boundaries.

How to Access Information

Details about the offender, including public safety tips, can be found on the Larimer County Sheriff’s website at larimer.gov/spotlights/2025/01/10/sexually-violent-predator-notification. Those with further questions are encouraged to contact Investigative Technician Harry Bowen at 970-498-5142.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the community while respecting legal and constitutional guidelines. Stay informed, stay safe, and take proactive steps to discuss these issues with your family.