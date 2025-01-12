Wellington Doubles Water and Sewer Capacity with Completion of Major Expansion Projects

WTP-Drone: The Town of Wellington’s Water Treatment Plant is seen in this drone photo from October 2024. The photo was taken about a week after Final Completion was achieved on a major expansion project at the plant. (Courtesy/Hensel Phelps)

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Wellington, CO — The Town of Wellington has reached a significant milestone with the completion of extensive expansion projects at its Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Water Reclamation Facility (WRF), a crucial step to meet the demands of the town’s growing population and booming commercial development.

The projects, which broke ground in the spring of 2022, have successfully doubled the capacity of the town’s water and sewer systems. This expansion ensures Wellington’s ability to provide reliable, high-quality utility services to residents and businesses for years to come.

“This is new territory for Wellington,” said Mayor Calar Chaussee. “These expansion projects allow us to grow responsibly as a town while ensuring consistent and sustainable water and sewer services for our community.”

WRF-Internal: A construction crew works to complete a room in the new expansion at the Town of Wellington’s Water Reclamation Facility in late 2024. Substantial Completion on the expansion project was achieved in October 2024. (Courtesy/Town of Wellington)

Investment in Wellington’s Future

The $92.2 million investment—split between the WTP expansion ($39 million) and the WRF expansion ($53 million)—was funded through a combination of low-interest loans from Colorado’s State Revolving Fund (SRF), Wellington’s Water Enterprise Fund, and reserve funds. The SRF is a key resource for financing water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects statewide.

Both projects were delivered on schedule and under budget, showcasing efficient planning and execution. Additionally, the expanded facilities were designed with flexibility in mind, allowing for further upgrades if needed in the future.

WTP-Internal: A room in the new expansion at the Town of Wellington’s Water Treatment Plant is shown shortly after the expansion project achieved Final Completion. (Courtesy/Hensel Phelps)

Key Project Milestones

  • Water Treatment Plant (WTP):
    • Old Capacity: 2 million gallons per day (MGD)
    • New Capacity: 4.2 MGD
    • Substantial Completion: July 1, 2024
    • Final Completion: October 17, 2024
  • Water Reclamation Facility (WRF):
    • Old Capacity: 0.9 MGD
    • New Capacity: 1.8 MGD
    • Substantial Completion: October 1, 2024
    • Final Completion: June 13, 2025 (existing facility renovations underway)

Behind the Build

The success of these projects is attributed to collaboration across teams and skilled contractors. Hensel Phelps led the WTP project, while Moltz Construction oversaw the WRF expansion. Both projects were designed by Jacobs Engineering.

“These projects required significant staff time and management,” said Nathan Ewert, Deputy Director of Public Works for Engineering. “Our success was made possible by well-qualified contractors, dedicated subcontractors, and strong support from Wellington’s Public Works, Operations, Planning and Building, Finance, and Administration teams.”

WRF-Drone: The Town of Wellington’s Water Reclamation Facility is seen in this drone photo from September 2024. Shortly after, Substantial Completion was achieved on a major expansion project at the facility. (Courtesy/Moltz Construction)

By the Numbers

Water Treatment Plant (WTP):

  • Total Man-Hours: 157,945
  • Pipe Installed (Buried/Interior): 6,500 linear feet / 2,500 linear feet
  • Concrete Placed: 4,000 cubic yards

Water Reclamation Facility (WRF):

  • Total Man-Hours: 185,370
  • Pipe Installed (Buried/Interior): 11,100 linear feet / 4,220 linear feet
  • Concrete Placed: 7,700 cubic yards

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in March

To celebrate these achievements, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for March, where town officials will commemorate this leap forward in Wellington’s infrastructure. Residents are encouraged to learn more about Wellington’s water and sewer services by visiting wellingtoncolorado.gov.

These completed projects mark a new chapter for Wellington, supporting responsible growth and ensuring essential services for the thriving Northern Colorado community.

