Wellington Doubles Water and Sewer Capacity with Completion of Major Expansion Projects

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Wellington, CO — The Town of Wellington has reached a significant milestone with the completion of extensive expansion projects at its Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Water Reclamation Facility (WRF), a crucial step to meet the demands of the town’s growing population and booming commercial development.

The projects, which broke ground in the spring of 2022, have successfully doubled the capacity of the town’s water and sewer systems. This expansion ensures Wellington’s ability to provide reliable, high-quality utility services to residents and businesses for years to come.

“This is new territory for Wellington,” said Mayor Calar Chaussee. “These expansion projects allow us to grow responsibly as a town while ensuring consistent and sustainable water and sewer services for our community.”

Investment in Wellington’s Future

The $92.2 million investment—split between the WTP expansion ($39 million) and the WRF expansion ($53 million)—was funded through a combination of low-interest loans from Colorado’s State Revolving Fund (SRF), Wellington’s Water Enterprise Fund, and reserve funds. The SRF is a key resource for financing water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects statewide.

Both projects were delivered on schedule and under budget, showcasing efficient planning and execution. Additionally, the expanded facilities were designed with flexibility in mind, allowing for further upgrades if needed in the future.

Key Project Milestones

Water Treatment Plant (WTP) : Old Capacity : 2 million gallons per day (MGD) New Capacity : 4.2 MGD Substantial Completion : July 1, 2024 Final Completion : October 17, 2024

: Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) : Old Capacity : 0.9 MGD New Capacity : 1.8 MGD Substantial Completion : October 1, 2024 Final Completion : June 13, 2025 (existing facility renovations underway)

:

Behind the Build

The success of these projects is attributed to collaboration across teams and skilled contractors. Hensel Phelps led the WTP project, while Moltz Construction oversaw the WRF expansion. Both projects were designed by Jacobs Engineering.

“These projects required significant staff time and management,” said Nathan Ewert, Deputy Director of Public Works for Engineering. “Our success was made possible by well-qualified contractors, dedicated subcontractors, and strong support from Wellington’s Public Works, Operations, Planning and Building, Finance, and Administration teams.”

By the Numbers

Water Treatment Plant (WTP):

Total Man-Hours : 157,945

: 157,945 Pipe Installed (Buried/Interior) : 6,500 linear feet / 2,500 linear feet

: 6,500 linear feet / 2,500 linear feet Concrete Placed: 4,000 cubic yards

Water Reclamation Facility (WRF):

Total Man-Hours : 185,370

: 185,370 Pipe Installed (Buried/Interior) : 11,100 linear feet / 4,220 linear feet

: 11,100 linear feet / 4,220 linear feet Concrete Placed: 7,700 cubic yards

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in March

To celebrate these achievements, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for March, where town officials will commemorate this leap forward in Wellington’s infrastructure. Residents are encouraged to learn more about Wellington’s water and sewer services by visiting wellingtoncolorado.gov.

These completed projects mark a new chapter for Wellington, supporting responsible growth and ensuring essential services for the thriving Northern Colorado community.