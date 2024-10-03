Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Hit and Run Crash

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash and needs the community’s help identifying one of the involved parties.

Around 1:45 p.m. on October 2, 2024, a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Weld County Road 44 just east of Interstate 25 in Berthoud. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Witnesses described the truck as a white pickup (possibly a late 90s/early 2000s Ford Ranger) with a ladder rack and a round blue/green decal on the driver’s door. A description of the truck occupant/s was not available.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call Deputy Eric Schultz at 970-498-5551. People who want to stay anonymous can also provide tips to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.