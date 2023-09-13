Homeward Alliance to Host the Mission to Hope Walk 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Homeward Alliance, a Larimer County-based non-profit, invites the surrounding area to register for their upcoming family- and pet-friendly event, the Mission to Hope Walk, on Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at Catholic Charities, 260 Linden Center Drive, Fort Collins, and concludes at the Murphy Center for Hope, 242 Conifer Street, Fort Collins. They encourage participants to create walk teams when registering to involve their friends and family (human and canine) in the event.

The Mission to Hope Walk is an annual walk to raise awareness and funds to help end homelessness in Northern Colorado. Participants walk shoulder to shoulder—unhoused and housed—from our community’s overnight shelters to the Murphy Center, a one-stop hub of services for people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

The walk covers just under 2 miles and traverses the same path that hundreds of people experiencing homelessness walk each day. The event serves as a visual display of support to those experiencing homelessness and affirms our community’s commitment to making homelessness rare, short-lived, and non-recurring. All proceeds support the Murphy Center for Hope.

The walk ends at an Open House at the Murphy Center, where participants can learn more about our programming and tour the center. New this year is a Family Village featuring face painting, pumpkin decorating, cotton candy, a balloon house, and more! We will also have pet-friendly activities at our Pawprints Adventure Zone for your furry family members, including making clay paw prints, a photo booth, and treats!

“The Mission to Hope Walk is a chance to look beyond the headlines and see past the stereotypes,” said Pam Brewer, Homeward Alliance Development Director. “By gathering together, we show our community members who are experiencing homelessness or are struggling to remain housed that we see them, care about them, and remain committed to working towards lasting solutions. “

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.homewardalliance.org/hwa/mission-to-hope walk/

For information on how to support the event, email Kinszia@homewardalliance.org or call (970) 430-6105

Founded in 2008 with a mission to collect and distribute gear, Homeward Alliance operates a range of services to over 5,000 adults and children who face homelessness each year: everything from basic-needs assistance to resource navigation, employment- and housing-focused case management, and more. They serve as the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) Lead Agency for the Northern Colorado Continuum of Care and operate the Murphy Center (MC)—host to about 20 independent nonprofits and the hub of services for people experiencing housing insecurity in Larimer County.