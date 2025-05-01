Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Releases 2024 Snapshot Report

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO (April 30, 2025) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has released its 2024 Snapshot Report, providing an overview of the office’s activities, achievements, and challenges throughout the year. The report highlights the wide range of services provided by the LCSO to the residents of Larimer County.

Here are some of the key statistics from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office 2024 Snapshot Report:

The LCSO responded to a high volume of calls for service.

Traffic stops were the most frequent type of call, with deputies initiating 21,154 stops.

The LCSO plays a critical role in dispatching resources for fire departments, officers and emergency medical services, handling more than 84,000 calls and dispatches.

The Records Unit processed a significant number of reports and managed a substantial volume of public records requests.

The Operations Division was involved in a high volume of law enforcement activities, serving civil processes, and providing security for numerous events.

Investigations teams focused on a high volume of major case investigations, drug interdiction efforts, and meticulous crime scene processing.

The Emergency Services Division managed several wildland fires, including the Alexander Mountain Fire and the Pearl Fire.

The Larimer County Jail operates as a 24/7 facility, providing a high volume of services and offering programs aimed at helping inmates develop skills for successful reintegration into the community.

Volunteers, including the Larimer County Posse and Reserve Deputies, provided substantial support to the LCSO.

“The 2024 Snapshot Report reflects the dedication and hard work of every member of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Smith. “We are committed to serving the residents of Larimer County with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. This report provides transparency into our operations and highlights our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

The full 2024 Snapshot Report is available on the Larimer County website at Larimer.gov.