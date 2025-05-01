Erin May | Fort Collins Nursery

No Mow May is a growing movement encouraging homeowners to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May to support pollinators and boost local biodiversity. This concept was popularized by Plantlife, a UK conservation charity, and is gaining traction across North America. The idea is simple: let grass, weeds, and wildflowers grow to provide early-season food and shelter for bees and other insects. While it sounds like a win for the environment, No Mow May also has certain drawbacks.

(Photo by Pixabay)

Pros of No Mow May

1. Supports Pollinators and Biodiversity

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The strongest argument for No Mow May is the benefit it provides to pollinators, especially bees. In early spring, food sources can be scarce. Lawns that are allowed to grow and flower become essential sources of nectar and pollen. Dandelions, clover, and violets bloom earlier than most spring perennials, helping pollinators survive and thrive during a crucial part of their life cycle. Additionally, longer grass provides shelter to bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects.

2. Reduces Carbon Emissions

Mowing lawns traditionally involves gas-powered equipment, which contributes to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Skipping the mower for a month reduces fossil fuel consumption and lowers your carbon footprint. For homeowners with large yards or those who mow frequently, this pause can have a meaningful environmental impact.

3. Saves Time and Money

From a practical standpoint, not mowing saves time and money. Fewer hours spent behind a mower means more leisure time, and the reduced fuel and maintenance costs for mowing equipment add up over time.

4. Sparks Community Conversations

No Mow May raises awareness about environmental issues and promotes conversations about more sustainable lawn care practices. It’s a visible, easy-to-join movement that can encourage neighbors and communities to rethink the role of traditional lawns.

(Photo by Pixabay)

Cons of No Mow May

1. Aesthetic and Neighborhood Concerns

One of the most common criticisms of No Mow May is the appearance of overgrown lawns. Unkempt yards may violate local ordinances or HOA rules and can generate complaints from neighbors who value a tidy, manicured look. This social pressure can make participation difficult.

2. Weed Expansion

Letting a lawn grow wild risks increasing the spread of weeds. These weeds often outcompete native species and become harder to control later. Gardeners may find themselves facing bigger landscaping challenges come June, but can mitigate this risk by mowing before weeds go to seed.

3. Potential for Pests and Allergens

Long grass can become a haven for ticks, mosquitoes, and rodents. Additionally, letting grass grow can increase pollen levels, potentially triggering allergies.

4. Short-Term Solution to a Bigger Problem

Critics argue that No Mow May is only a temporary and symbolic gesture. A more effective approach might involve rethinking lawn design altogether—replacing turf grass with native plants, wildflower meadows, or low-maintenance ground covers that offer year-round habitat and beauty.

No Mow May offers an accessible entry point into more eco-conscious landscaping and can provide real benefits for pollinators and the planet. However, it’s not without its challenges. Perhaps the best-case outcome for the movement is its role in creating a broader shift toward sustainable yard care, like planting native species, plants for pollinators, and being water wise. Balancing aesthetics, ecology, and practicality is key to making No Mow May a meaningful part of your environmental toolkit.