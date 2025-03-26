Late-Night Taco Bell Dispute Leads to Arrest in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A drive-through dispute at a Loveland Taco Bell escalated into gunfire early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and resulting in the arrest of a Berthoud man later that day.

Around 1 a.m. on March 24, officers from the Loveland Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at Taco Bell located at 1330 N. Lincoln Avenue. According to police, the altercation began between individuals in the drive-through lane and ended when 23-year-old Cesar Abdel Alvidrez allegedly brandished a firearm and fired shots in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported, but authorities emphasized the seriousness of the incident due to the potential risk to public safety.

Later that morning, investigators tracked Alvidrez to his residence in Berthoud, where he was taken into custody without incident. The arrest was a collaborative effort between Loveland Police, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Longmont Police Department.

Alvidrez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Menacing (CRS 18-3-206), a Class 5 Felony

(CRS 18-3-206), a Class 5 Felony Reckless Endangerment (CRS 18-3-208), a Class 2 Misdemeanor

A booking photo can be requested through the Records Department of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of publication, Alvidrez had not yet appeared for a bond hearing.

The Loveland Police Department extended thanks to all involved officers, noting the dedication of the Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division in ensuring public safety.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is encouraged to call the Loveland Police Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or visit larimercrimestoppers.org.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Information in this article is based on preliminary reports and may be updated as more details become available.

For more public safety news across Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.