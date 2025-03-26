Big Changes Coming to Timnath? April 1st Says It All

by Phil Goldstein | North Forty News

If you haven’t been to Timnath for a while, you probably wouldn’t recognize the place. When we moved here in 2010, the population was 695; now there are an estimated 11,500 residents. And, while mostly what you see are new houses, with few businesses and amenities to call our own, here’s what’s about to be approved as of an April 1 town meeting:

Although we’ve had Walmart and Costco for some time, a big wish for residents is for a specialty grocery store, and now we’re getting four: Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans and Trader Joes.

Restaurants are also high on residents’ wish lists, and we’ll soon have a Ruth Chris Steak House, P.F. Chang’s, Macaroni Grill and Landry’s Seafood House.

Going in just north of town adjacent to the WildWing development will be a lighted, 24-hour, public golf course, including a two-level driving range.

Also north of town, a playing and practice stadium for a minor league football team, the Timnath Herons, will be built.

Coming to the downtown area is a huge lighted outdoor music and beach volleyball venue.

The Swetsville Zoo, long a local attraction for its clever metal sculpture animals and other features, will become a real zoo, complete with the Poudre River partially rerouted through the animal enclosures.

Along Harmony Road’s north side will be a nine-story hotel, complete with conference center and roof top dining.

At the northwest corner of Buss Grove and Colorado Boulevard will be a two-mile, lighted go-cart track.

And broadcasting soon from downtown Timnath will be a 50,000 watt AM radio station, KTIM, with yours truly hosting a weekly call-in show discussing area news and information.

If you’re excited about any or all of these new endeavors, just remember that you heard about them here in NFN first, but also remember, April 1 is my favorite special day of the year!

Phil Goldstein is in his fifth year writing Tales from Timnath for North Forty News. Phil is a 14-year Timnath resident who is finally using his West Virginia University journalism degree after getting sidetracked 52 years ago. The views expressed herein are Phil’s only. Contact him with comments on the column at [email protected].

