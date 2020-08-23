Lewstone Fire in Rist Canyon Prompts More Larimer County Evacuations

A quickly spreading fire 10 miles Northwest of Fort Collins on Saturday afternoon prompted mandatory evacuations North of Rist Canyon Road (County Road 52E). The Lewstone fire had spread to 120 acres within hours. Fire resources from the Cameron Peak fire were pulled to fight the fire.

At 5:45 pm Larimer County reported the fire was at about 30 acres with 2 air tankers, 2 heavy helicopters, and 80 personnel on the scene or en route. By 11:00 pm, it was reported to be at 140 acres with zero containment.

Air tankers could be seen circling and dropping slurry, and helicopters were dropping water, only 1 mile South of Poudre Canyon.



Video by Blaine Howerton: The view from the Northside of the Lewstone fire — as seen from the High Park Burn area, only 1 mile South of Poudre Canyon

A Red Cross shelter was established in LaPorte at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W County Road 54G in Laporte. Due COVID-19 precautions, however, the shelter is not housing people. A number of hotel rooms have been designated for evacuees up and down the front range. Residents needing shelter are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at the LaPorte shelter for assistance.

Current Evacuations in Larimer County

Lewstone Fire Updates

(from NOCO Alert)

Lewstone Fire Update #LewstoneFire – MMA maps fire at 140 acres, zero containment. Engines patrolling overnight. Additional crews, equipment, & air resources tomorrow. Incident Commander says low fire activity expected tonight. LCSO – Wildfire Large Animal Evac Information This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with followup information. If you are in the Mandatory evacuation area for the Lewstone Fire, large animals can be taken to The Ranch. If you need help with large animal evacuations, please call 970-443-3231. Small animals can go to the Humane Society by calling 970-226-3647, ext. 7. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you. Lewstone Fire Update #LewstoneFire – MMA maps fire at 140 acres, zero containment. Engines patrolling overnight. Additional crews, equipment, & air resources tomorrow. Incident Commander says low fire activity expected tonight. LCSO – Wildfire Madatory Evacuations ordered This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for residents on the Davis Ranch Road and west to include all residential streets in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. For updates, text the word LEWSTONE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you. Lewstone Fire Update #LewstoneFire – Fire is estimated at 60 acres and zero containment. Air and ground resources are working hard. Lewstone Fire Update #LewstoneFire – If you are leaving from the Davis Ranch Rd side of the fire, go west on Rist Canyon Rd. You can then go north or south on Stove Prairie Rd. If you are leaving from the Whale Rock Rd side of the fire, go east on Rist Canyon Rd. LCSO – Wildfire Madatory Evacuations ordered This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. Fire officials have upgraded the area south of the Rist Canyon Road from Whale Rock Road to Davis Ranch Road to a mandatory evacuation due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. The evacuation point is the CLP Middle School at 3515 W County Road 54G . For updates, text the word LEWSTONE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you. Lewstone Fire Update #LewstoneFire – updated evac map at https://nocoalert.org/ includes mandatory & voluntary evacs. Using map you can enter your address to see if you are in an evac area. Lewstone Fire Update