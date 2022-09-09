Linden Street Reopens to Vehicle Traffic

Linden Street in downtown Fort Collins has reopened to vehicle traffic as of Friday, August 26, following a multi-year transformation of the street between Walnut and Jefferson streets.

Although crews are still completing some final tasks, including landscaping, the bulk of the $3.5 million project is finished.

“We’re excited to get to this significant milestone in the project,” said Dillon Willett, the project manager in the City’s Engineering Department. “We appreciate the patience of our downtown business owners and the public and we think the improvements to Linden are something the community will be proud of.”

Drivers are reminded that parking on Linden Street is now parallel, a change from the previous parking pattern.

The goal of the Linden Street Renovation project is to transform Linden Street into a “convertible street,” which is a roadway that can be closed to vehicular and bicycle traffic and turned into a pedestrian gathering space during special events. The renovations also include new aesthetic features and landscaping.

The City is planning a celebration to show off the convertible aspect of the street on Friday, September 16, with more details to come.

For more information about the Linden Street project, visit fcgov.com/lindenstreet.