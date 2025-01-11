Love is in the Air: Loveland Kicks Off 79th Valentine Season with Exciting Events and Traditions

Loveland, Colorado, aptly nicknamed the Sweetheart City, has officially launched its 79th annual Valentine season, promising a lineup of heartwarming activities and unique traditions. From the iconic Valentine Re-Mailing Program to the enchanting Sweetheart Festival, residents and visitors alike can immerse themselves in a celebration of love and connection throughout February.

A Global Connection: Valentine Re-Mailing Program

Loveland’s renowned Valentine Re-Mailing Program is the largest of its kind, attracting approximately 100,000 Valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries. Each card sent through the program is hand-stamped with the 2025 collector’s stamp and postmark, designed by local artists Corry McDowell and Jeanne Perrine. To participate, send pre-addressed, pre-stamped Valentines in a larger envelope to the Loveland Post Office by February 10 for Colorado residents. International and U.S. deadlines are January 29 and February 7, respectively.

Local drop-off locations include Independent Financial, Elevations Credit Union, and the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. Elevations Credit Union is also offering free stamps to members until February 10 at its Loveland branch.

Sweetheart Festival: A Valentine’s Weekend to Remember

On February 14-15, downtown Loveland transforms into a vibrant hub for the Sweetheart Festival. Featuring live entertainment, children’s activities, and over 30 local vendors, this family-friendly event includes delicious food trucks, Valentine-themed treats, and a community stage. Festival-goers can explore downtown Loveland using QR codes for exclusive promotions.

Loveland Lights at Chapungu

The dazzling Loveland Lights display at Chapungu Sculpture Park, running from January 31 to February 16, culminates in a special live event on February 8. With over 300,000 lights, live music, and Sweetheart-themed refreshments, this romantic event is a must-see.

Valentine’s Day Group Wedding

For couples seeking a memorable Valentine’s Day, Loveland offers a group wedding ceremony at Sweet Heart Winery. Participants enjoy music, commemorative photos, gift bags, and a symbolic love lock for Loveland’s iconic sculptures. Registration is $150 per couple and limited spots are available.

Other Highlights

Sweetheart Classic 4-Miler : February 15, a community race starting downtown.

: February 15, a community race starting downtown. Hot Air Balloon Rides : February 15 at The Ranch Events Complex.

: February 15 at The Ranch Events Complex. Local Sweetheart Treats: From Sweet Heart Winery’s Valentine Wine to Grimm Brothers Brewhouse’s 14th edition of The Bleeding Heart beer, local businesses are offering Valentine-themed indulgences.

A Symbol of Love: The Namaqua Heart

New this year, an LED heart shines brightly over Namaqua Ridge, adding to Loveland’s festive atmosphere. Designed by Life Scout Noah Kreutzer, the heart complements the beloved holiday star, lighting up the city until mid-February.

Celebrate Love, Loveland Style

Whether through a heartfelt Valentine sent across the globe or a memorable visit to one of Loveland’s enchanting events, the Sweetheart City continues to uphold its legacy of spreading love and joy. For more details on events, deadlines, and offerings, visit VisitLovelandCO.com.