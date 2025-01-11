Them Dirty Roses Bring Southern Rock Heat to the Aggie Theatre

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins, get ready—Them Dirty Roses are coming to town. Born and raised in the heart of Alabama, these Southern rockers are set to deliver a high-energy performance at the Aggie Theatre, showcasing their authentic sound and undeniable stage presence.

Hailing from Gadsden, AL, Them Dirty Roses embodies everything that makes Southern rock unforgettable. Brothers James and Frank Ford, along with lifelong friends Andrew Davis and Ben Crain, grew up steeped in the sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams. This rich musical heritage, combined with their gritty storytelling, forms the backbone of their unique style.

Their journey began when they loaded up an RV with nothing but their instruments and dreams, heading to Nashville to chase the quintessential rock-and-roll American dream. Living under one roof, the band poured their hearts into their music, crafting songs that resonate with fans across the country.

Known for their dynamic live shows, Them Dirty Roses bring an electrifying energy to every performance. Lead vocalist and guitarist James Ford commands the stage with his powerful voice and magnetic presence, while the band’s impeccable musicianship keeps the crowd moving from start to finish. With a blend of classic rock, blues, and Southern rock influences, every note feels like a tribute to their roots.

The band’s raw talent and relentless passion have earned them a dedicated following and a reputation as a rising force in the Southern rock scene. Their live shows are not just concerts—they’re experiences. Fans can expect tight riffs, soulful vocals, and an unshakable connection between the band and the audience.

Event Details:

Date : January 12, 7pm

: January 12, 7pm Venue : Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

: Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins Tickets: Available now at z2ent.com/aggie-theatre

Whether you’re a die-hard Southern rock fan or just love a great live show, Them Dirty Roses at the Aggie Theatre promises an unforgettable night. With their blend of authenticity, energy, and raw talent, these Alabama boys are sure to leave a mark on Northern Colorado.

Dust off your boots and grab your tickets—Them Dirty Roses are bringing the heat, and you won’t want to miss it.