Loveland Crash Claims Motorcyclist’s Life Near Highway 402

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Morning collision at County Road 7 shuts down roadway and prompts multi-agency response

LOVELAND, Colo. — A fatal crash Thursday morning near one of Loveland’s busy rural intersections has left one man dead and another driver injured, highlighting ongoing safety concerns along Highway 402.

Community Message

Just before 8 a.m. on April 16, a collision occurred at Highway 402 and County Road 7 involving a motorcycle and an SUV. According to Loveland Police, a 23-year-old Loveland man riding a Suzuki GSX motorcycle was traveling eastbound when a westbound GMC Acadia, driven by a 47-year-old Greeley woman, attempted to turn left onto County Road 7.

As the SUV entered the intersection, it moved into the motorcycle’s path. The resulting collision ejected the rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Acadia sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary findings from investigators indicate speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

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The Loveland Police Department’s CRASH Team responded to lead the investigation, and the intersection remained closed for approximately three hours as crews worked the scene and ensured public safety.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist at a later time.

Loveland Police extended condolences to those affected and acknowledged the emotional toll such incidents carry for families and first responders alike. Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Longmont Police Department, and Johnstown Police Department.

For Northern Colorado drivers, the crash serves as a reminder of the risks at high-speed rural intersections, where visibility, timing, and speed can quickly turn routine travel into tragedy.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.