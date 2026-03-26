Loveland Crash Turns Fatal, Sparks Structure Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Evening collision ignites garage fire and leaves one dead as investigation continues in Loveland

A Tuesday evening crash in Loveland has been confirmed as a fatal incident after a vehicle left the roadway and struck residential property, igniting a fire that damaged nearby structures.

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According to the Loveland Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on March 25 along East 29th Street. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it veered off the road and collided with property near North Madison Avenue.

The impact sparked a fire that quickly spread to a detached garage. Crews from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded and found the structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the garage and its contents sustained severe damage and partially collapsed. The nearby home also experienced exterior heat damage.

March 25, 2025, crash and fire along East 29th Street in Loveland (Photo courtesy of Loveland Fire Authority)

Emergency responders from Thompson Valley EMS and Berthoud Fire Protection District assisted at the scene. Crews also worked to manage hazards from a large cottonwood tree that caught fire and continued to smolder after the initial blaze.

Authorities say the incident does not appear to be criminal. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the full circumstances leading up to the crash.

The Loveland Police Department extended condolences to those affected, noting the tragedy’s profound impact on both the individuals involved and nearby residents.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.