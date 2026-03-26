Fort Collins Joins Regional Fire Restrictions

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

City aligns with Larimer County as wildfire risk rises across Northern Colorado

Fire restrictions are expanding across Northern Colorado, with Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins enacting new Stage 1 measures as dry, windy conditions increase wildfire risk across the region.

Community Message

The new restrictions took effect on March 25 in Fort Collins and unincorporated Larimer County below 9,000 feet. In those areas, the measures are scheduled to remain in place through May 5. Officials say the action reflects a growing concern about fire conditions driven by drought, below-average snowpack, and recent high-wind events.

The City of Fort Collins adopted restrictions in alignment with the Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County. Fire Chief Derek Bergsten and Sheriff John Feyen recommended the measures, which were approved by the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners.

Fort Collins also adopted its own fire restriction order within city limits, aligning with Larimer County’s action. The move—coordinated with Poudre Fire Authority and guided by Bergsten alongside Feyen—is intended to create consistent rules across jurisdictional boundaries, reducing confusion for residents and strengthening enforcement during a period of elevated wildfire risk.

Officials in Larimer County cited a combination of factors contributing to the current fire danger, including ongoing dry conditions, above-normal temperatures, and recent wind-driven fire activity. The restrictions are not a full fire ban, but do limit activities that could ignite fires.

Prohibited activities include most open burning, campfires and warming fires, fireworks and explosives, and uncontained open fires. Smoking in open areas such as trails, parks, and open spaces is also restricted, along with the use of equipment without proper spark arresters or devices that rely on flammable ignition.

Some activities remain allowed with precautions, including the use of gas or liquid-fueled grills, fire pits, and camping stoves. Fires are permitted in approved containers using clean, dry wood or charcoal, and within permanently constructed masonry fire pits. Indoor fireplaces and wood stoves remain allowed, as do fires in developed camping areas and permitted burns approved by local officials.

Larimer County is using an elevation-based approach to manage risk, with zones below 6,000 feet, 6,000 to 9,000 feet, and above 9,000 feet. Current restrictions apply to areas below 9,000 feet, where conditions are considered more critical.

Elsewhere in the region, Boulder County has had Stage 1 fire restrictions in place since December 22, 2025, covering designated unincorporated plains and foothills areas, with county maps showing affected areas east of Highway 93 in the South Foothills and east of Broadway and U.S. 36 in the North Foothills.

In contrast, Weld and Adams counties have not enacted countywide Stage 1 restrictions at this time. Instead, both counties rely on permit systems and weather-based triggers, with restrictions or bans implemented during Red Flag warnings or other high-risk conditions. Residents in those areas are still required to follow local burn regulations and may face additional limits when conditions worsen.

Taken together, the differing approaches reflect how fire risk is being managed across the Front Range, with some counties enacting formal restrictions while others maintain conditional systems tied to changing weather and ground conditions.

Residents can find more information about current restrictions through Larimer County at https://larimer.gov/spotlights/2026/03/24/larimer-county-adopts-fire-restrictions and the City of Fort Collins at http://FortCollins.gov/News-Articles/rticles/News/2026-Q1/City-of-Fort-Collins-Adopts-Fire-Restrictions. A real-time map of Larimer County restriction areas is available at https://aegis.larimer.gov.

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Attribution: Information provided by the City of Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Boulder County.