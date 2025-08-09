Loveland Emergency Dispatch Center Reports Over 13,000 Calls in July

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police, Fire, and EMS Services Respond to Thousands of Incidents Across Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. — In July alone, the Loveland Emergency Communications Center (LECC) received a total of 13,068 calls, reinforcing its role as a vital hub for public safety operations across Northern Colorado.

The LECC handled 4,761 emergency 911 calls and 8,307 administrative calls last month. These calls translated into significant activity for Loveland’s emergency response agencies:

Loveland Police Department responded to 6,335 calls for service

responded to 6,335 calls for service Thompson Valley EMS responded to 1,248 calls

responded to 1,248 calls Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to 1,029 calls

(Graphic courtesy City of Loveland)

While the work of Communications Specialists often goes unseen, their role as the first point of contact in emergency situations is critical. Their ability to stay calm under pressure and efficiently coordinate response efforts directly supports outcomes that impact lives throughout the region.

“These professionals are the silent backbone of emergency response. Their dedication ensures help arrives when it’s needed most,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Community Safety Starts with Communication

The LECC continues to serve as the lifeline between the public and first responders in Loveland and surrounding communities. Whether reporting a crime, a fire, or a medical emergency, each call that comes through the center is a call for help—and an opportunity to save a life.

To learn more about the work of Loveland’s emergency dispatch team or to explore career opportunities, visit lovgov.org.

Data and statement sourced from the Loveland Emergency Communications Center and the City of Loveland’s official Facebook page.