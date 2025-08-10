Pan-Seared Memories: Veal Piccata and the Joy of Home Dining

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A family dinner, elevated—why Passanante’s Home Food Service has changed the way I cook

There’s something about the sound of a sizzling pan that brings the family together—especially when what’s cooking tastes like it came straight from a fine-dining kitchen.

This week, dinner at my house felt like something out of a chef’s tasting menu.

I tried out the Veal Piccata recipe from Passanante’s Home Food Service, and let me say: this wasn’t just dinner—it was a moment.

We’re a busy household. Between work deadlines, the kids’ school projects, and getting everyone fed before another evening rush, dinner can sometimes feel like a blur. That’s why I’ve grown to appreciate the power of a high-quality home-cooked meal—especially when it doesn’t take hours to shop, prep, and clean up.

That’s where Passanante’s comes in.

The Recipe: Veal Piccata

This was my first time cooking with Passanante’s veal, and it won’t be my last. The individual portions were trimmed, sealed, and ready to go—no waste, no fuss. I simply thawed, dredged, and pan-seared the veal, just as the recipe outlined. The lemony caper sauce came together in minutes, and the results? Let’s just say, I was proud enough to plate it like a restaurant and call the family in like we had reservations.

The veal was incredibly tender—like cut-it-with-a-fork tender. The bright acidity of the lemon, richness of the butter, and briny capers worked beautifully with the mild flavor of the meat. I served it over angel hair pasta with a side of sautéed spinach (also from Passanante’s). The kids cleaned their plates. My oldest even asked for seconds.

I’ve cooked veal before, but never like this. With Passanante’s quality, the dish tasted better than many restaurant versions I’ve had—and I didn’t need a reservation or a babysitter.

Ingredients:

2 Veal Cutlets (product #:114405)

1/4 cup dry Vermouth

2 Tbsp corn oil margarine

1/2 cup flour

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Clove of garlic, minced

1/2 Lemon sliced

Capers

‍Method:

Pound veal with mallet to tenderize Dredge lightly in flour, shaking off excess In skillet, melt tablespoon of corn oil margarine and add garlic until golden Place veal cutlets in skillet and cook until brown (about 1-2 minutes per side) Remove from heat and let rest on serving dish Add remaining margarine, vermouth and lemon juice to the pan. Simmer 3 minutes scraping bottom of pan to loosen drippings Pour sauce over veal, garnish with lemon slices and capers & ENJOY!

More Than Just a Meal

Passanante’s isn’t a meal kit. It’s not a grocery box either.

What they offer is real, restaurant-quality food—individually portioned, vacuum sealed, flash frozen for freshness, and delivered to your door. It lives in your freezer, ready when you are. And when you’re juggling schedules like we are, that convenience is gold.

But what truly sets it apart is the taste. You can tell the difference. The meats are antibiotic-free, Passanante’s satisfaction guarantee backs the vegetables flash-frozen at peak freshness, and everything. If you’re not happy, they make it right. That’s rare these days.

There’s also something deeply satisfying about knowing you can make a meal like this—quickly, healthfully, and with pride. In a world that’s always rushing, sitting down to a good dinner, cooked at home, is still sacred.

See you around the table.

—Blaine