Loveland Man Wanted for Animal Cruelty: Community Assistance Needed to Locate Suspect

Northern Colorado residents are being urged to assist local authorities in locating 27-year-old Colton Kalebaugh of Loveland, who is wanted on charges of Animal Cruelty under Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS) 18-9-202(1)(a).

This case has captured widespread attention, particularly among animal lovers, after two puppies were discovered abandoned inside the fencing of the Fairgrounds Dog Park in Loveland on January 8, 2025, just before 4 a.m. The pups endured a bitterly cold night, with single-digit temperatures and harsh weather conditions, leaving them in urgent need of care.

Loveland police have worked tirelessly on this investigation, piecing together evidence and leveraging tips from the community to identify Kalebaugh as the prime suspect. With the help of partnering agencies, probable cause was established, and a warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the collaboration and dedication that has gone into this case,” said a department spokesperson. “The support from the community and other agencies has been instrumental.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Kalebaugh’s whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted by contacting the Loveland Police Department’s tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

The incident has sparked concern and outrage across Northern Colorado, with many residents voicing their support for the rescued pups and applauding the swift action of investigators.

For updates on this story and other community news, visit North Forty News.

If you have any information that could help locate Kalebaugh, please don’t hesitate to contact the authorities. Together, we can ensure justice is served for these innocent animals.