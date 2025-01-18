Kinn Thai Cuisine: A Flavorful Escape in Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Nestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Kinn Thai Cuisine offers a vibrant culinary experience that transports you straight to Southeast Asia. On my recent visit, I was captivated by the restaurant’s warm ambiance and tantalizing menu. Here’s my take on the dishes I tried.

Charsu Bun

I started with the Charsu Bun, a light and flavorful appetizer that set the tone for the meal. The fluffy steamed bun paired beautifully with the savory and slightly sweet charsu pork. The balance of textures was spot-on, making this dish a delightful beginning.

Golden Fire Calamari

Next up was the Golden Fire Calamari. Lightly breaded and fried to perfection, the calamari was tender and complemented by a zesty dipping sauce with a subtle kick. It was a harmonious blend of crunch and spice, making it a must-try for seafood lovers.

Tom Kha Hot Pot

For the soup course, I opted for the Tom Kha Hot Pot. This dish was the star of the meal. The rich coconut milk base, infused with lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves, delivered an explosion of flavors. The broth’s creamy texture and aromatic spices made each spoonful comforting and satisfying. Generous portions of chicken and mushrooms added heartiness to this traditional Thai favorite.

Avocado Curry and Coconut Rice

Finally, I indulged in the Avocado Curry, paired with a side of Coconut Rice. The curry’s creamy texture, enhanced by the unique addition of avocado, brought a twist to the classic dish. The mild sweetness of the coconut rice perfectly complemented the rich and slightly spicy curry, creating a well-rounded and satisfying plate.

Overall Experience

The total cost of $60.20 felt like a fair price for the quality and variety of the dishes. The service was attentive, and the staff’s knowledge of the menu added a personal touch to the experience.

Kinn Thai Cuisine is a gem in Fort Collins, ideal for both casual dinners and special occasions. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Thai dishes or looking to try something with a modern twist, this spot won’t disappoint.

For anyone craving an authentic and flavorful journey, I highly recommend giving Kinn Thai Cuisine a try. It’s located at 2638 S. Timberline Rd. More information is on their website at kinnthaicuisine.com.