Loveland Police Arrest Two After Gunfire During Attempted Vehicle Trespass

Victim fled after suspect fired weapon near Boise Avenue neighborhood

LOVELAND, Colo. – A 19-year-old Loveland resident is in custody following a felony menacing investigation that began when gunfire erupted during a suspected vehicle trespass on March 30.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers responded after a victim reported a terrifying encounter near Boise Avenue and El Diente Peak Place, where a man allegedly fired a gun during an attempted vehicle break-in. The victim, who arrived at the scene and confronted the suspect, fled after the suspect brandished and discharged a firearm.

After developing probable cause, LPD’s SWAT team executed an arrest warrant on April 7 at Autumn Lake Apartments, where they apprehended Joseph Excel Eugene Hollowell, 19. During the arrest, Jovon Matthew Hollowell, 20, was also taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. Jovon was found carrying a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number.

Both men were booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges.

Joseph Hollowell’s charges include:

Felony menacing

Possession of weapons by a previous offender

Unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

Illegal discharge of a firearm (2 counts – attempted)

Reckless endangerment (2 counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Criminal attempt – first-degree trespass (4 counts)

Jovon Hollowell faces:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a defaced firearm

Bond for Joseph Hollowell was set at $20,000 cash surety, while Jovon’s bond was set at $50 cash.

Booking photos are available through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Records Department. For more on this developing story or to access community safety resources, visit the Loveland Police Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.