Greeley Police Seek Help Identifying Man Attempting Late-Night Apartment Entry

Greeley, Colo. – Greeley Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who has repeatedly attempted to gain unauthorized access to an apartment building in the city.

According to officials, the man was captured on security footage buzzing multiple residents at 1540 8th Avenue during the middle of the night. The incidents have caused concern among residents, prompting police to request community assistance.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incidents to contact Helly Arellano at the Greeley Police Department via email at [email protected].

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



This is an ongoing investigation, and police are working to determine the man’s intentions and whether any criminal activity occurred.

If you live in the area, stay alert and take the following precautions:

Do not allow unknown individuals to access secured buildings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Review and enhance building security measures when possible.

For updates or to submit a tip, visit the Greeley Police Department website.

🔎 Key Info Recap:

Location: 1540 8th Avenue, Greeley

1540 8th Avenue, Greeley Incident: Unauthorized access attempts via apartment intercom system

Unauthorized access attempts via apartment intercom system Timeframe: Late-night hours (exact times not disclosed)

Late-night hours (exact times not disclosed) Contact: Helly Arellano – [email protected]

Stay informed on Northern Colorado news and public safety updates at NorthFortyNews.com.