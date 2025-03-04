Loveland School Zone Radar Catches 50 Speeders in 30 Minutes

LOVELAND, CO – In just 30 minutes of mobile radar enforcement, Loveland police recorded 50 speed infractions in a single school zone—each driver clocked at 8 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

With school zones designed to protect children and pedestrians, the alarming number of violations underscores the urgent need for drivers to slow down and remain vigilant.

“The math shouldn’t add up, but unfortunately, it does,” said Bill Arnold from Loveland. “Why so many drivers are speeding through school zones is concerning.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



For now, only warnings are being issued, but that will soon change. Starting next month, citations will be enforced, with fines beginning at $40 per violation.

Stay Safe, Slow Down

The Loveland Police Department urges all drivers to remain aware of posted school zone speed limits and avoid distractions behind the wheel. Children’s lives are at stake.

For more updates on traffic enforcement and public safety in Loveland, visit North Forty News.

Drive safe. Drive smart. Slow down.