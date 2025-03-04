Setting the Record Straight on Hughes Open Space and the Proposed Bike Park

The views and opinions expressed in this Letter to the Editor are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of North Forty News. Letters to the Editor are published to encourage community dialogue and diverse perspectives. Responses may be submitted to [email protected].

by Jared Ross | Fort Collins Resident in the POET neighborhood

I recently received a strongly worded email from a group called Planning Action to Transform Hughes Sustainably (PATHS). They are spreading deceptive accusations about the interests surrounding the Hughes Open Space property and I would like to set the record straight. First, they claim that citizens voted to make the Hughes Stadium Property an ecologically preserved natural area. This is not true. The ballot initiative directed the city to change the zoning of the property to a Public Lands District (POL) and to attempt to purchase the property from CSU for fair market value. The city has successfully done both things. While the most ambitious early supporters for the ballot measure may have intended for the property to be designated a Natural Area, this designation is not the same as Public Open Space. Under Section 2.5.5 of the city’s Land Use Code:

“The Public Lands District is for large publicly owned parks and open lands which have a community-wide emphasis or other characteristics which warrant inclusion under this separate designation rather than inclusion in an adjoining neighborhood or other District designation.” This is open-ended but, technically, this allows for a diversity of public use. The city also has other Districts such as River Conservation, meant for areas of greater environmental concern.

In bold text PATHS accuses the “recreation-tourism bike park lobby” of “running roughshod” against the interests of the community. They claim there is big money behind this but provide no evidence. A bike park is a place for a diverse group of community members to enjoy their favorite pastime or learn something new. It will remain public property, so there is no direct profit to be made. The PATHS message would have you believe Vail Resorts wants to develop a worldwide destination right in our Fort Collins foothills. This couldn’t be further from the truth. A bike park would only take up a third of the total Hughes property. It would involve a bathroom, possible drinking water supply, parking, and the park trails themselves. No $30 hamburgers or $200 lift passes. As for monied interests, the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce financed flyers in the “yes” campaign for the original ballot initiative.

PATHS also claim the city’s citizen outreach efforts are not transparent. This simply isn’t the case. There’s a well-publicized online survey with plenty of space for people to express their thoughts on Hughes. The city has provided time during council meetings to address this subject with public comment periods, and there will be more in the future. A 2023 community survey shows a bike park at the top of the list of options for what to do with the the Hughes space. (Source https://shorturl.at/nr5OH)

The environmental issues associated with the Hughes property are also worth noting. This land once held a 32,500 capacity stadium with room for parking, tailgating, and all the other human activities associated with college football games. This is not some pristine natural area or delicate wetlands. A photo on CSU’s website shows the deconstruction process, with a massive pile of concrete rubble.

If we wish to be good stewards of our environment, places like Hughes are precisely where we should be making things such as bike parks. There are many recreators in our community. More options closer to home mean reduced activity and recreational development in our more pristine wilderness areas. Accessible bike park facilities also give our children an exciting option for physical activity and, depending on their age, they can take themselves there via our city’s wonderful trail system. This is a win-win for the environment too, because a bike park closer to home means less driving for everyone.

Spending some time on the USDA’s web soil survey website shows an unremarkable soil quality, meaning it is not great for supporting an abundant ecosystem. The city estimates that it would take at least 3.5-4 million dollars to restore this property to a natural area condition and build other required trails and facilities. It is also worth noting that Fort Collins already has 52 natural areas protecting 36,000 acres.

One of the things I love about Fort Collins is our support for a vibrant diversity of activities in the community. A bike park would be a wonderful addition to our already fantastic repertoire of public facilities and services.

Jared Ross

Fort Collins Resident in the POET neighborhood