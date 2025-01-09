Loveland Woman Found Deceased: Police Investigate Mysterious Circumstances

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is assisting the Loveland Police Department in a death investigation following the discovery of a woman found deceased outside her home in the 600 block of West 6th Street in Loveland.

The incident was reported on the morning of January 6. An autopsy has been completed, but it did not reveal a clear cause or manner of death. Toxicology results are pending, and investigators are continuing their work to determine what led to her death.

Authorities have stated that there is no evidence of any ongoing threat to the community, but residents may notice a continued law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation progresses.

The identity of the deceased woman will be released at a later time by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586.

Stay tuned to North Forty News for updates on this developing story as more details become available.