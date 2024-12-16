Loveland’s Alternatives to Violence Expands Safehouse to Meet Growing Demand for Survivors

Northern Colorado’s Alternatives to Violence (ATV) is expanding its safehouse to meet the rising demand for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The remodel will increase capacity from 23 beds to 30, offering 12 bedrooms and four bathrooms—a crucial step toward addressing the organization’s persistent 100% occupancy rate.

A Vital Expansion Amid Rising Demand

In 2023, ATV’s safehouse remained at full capacity throughout the year, providing 4,358 safe nights to 134 individuals by October 2024 alone. “We handle an average of 200 crisis calls every month, often having to turn individuals away due to a lack of space,” said Kari Clark, Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence. “This expansion will give more survivors a safe environment to heal and rebuild their lives.”

The remodel includes a new staff bathroom, enhanced office privacy for confidential meetings, and additional living spaces. Managed by Loveland-based, female-owned DS Constructors, LLC, the project is expected to be completed in early January, thanks to funding from Loveland’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Critical Support for Northern Colorado Survivors

Since opening in 2016, ATV’s safehouse has served as a 24-hour emergency refuge for individuals fleeing abuse. Survivors can stay for up to eight weeks while accessing transportation, food, housing referrals, support groups, and other services. The safehouse prioritizes creating a stable environment for families, especially those with children, as they transition toward independence.

“We are incredibly grateful for the grant that has made this expansion possible,” Clark added. “It ensures we can help even more survivors in our community with the resources they need to reclaim their lives.”

How You Can Help

Community members can support the safehouse by donating essentials or contributing to its services and programs. To donate, visit alternativestoviolence.org/give-help/donate.

About Alternatives to Violence

For over 40 years, Alternatives to Violence has provided critical resources and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Serving Loveland and Southern Larimer County, ATV offers emergency shelter, safety planning, and longer-term housing solutions to more than 1,600 individuals annually. Learn more about ATV’s mission and impact at alternativestoviolence.org.