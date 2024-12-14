Loveland’s Heartfelt Call to Action: New Music Video Shines Light on Unhoused Community’s Struggles

A local advocacy group, H.O.U.S.E. in Loveland (Helping Our Unhoused Strive for Equity), is sparking conversations across Northern Colorado by releasing a poignant music video. Set to the soulful song “Stray” by Charlie Parr, the video highlights the realities of homelessness in Loveland. It underscores the need for community action to support a proposed 24/7 resource center and shelter.

A Story Told Through Music

The music video, featuring Loveland’s unhoused community members, advocates, and local supporters, paints an intimate portrait of life without stable housing. The backdrop, Charlie Parr’s “Stray,” delivers a powerful message of resilience and a call for empathy. Parr, a celebrated musician and former outreach coordinator for the unhoused, lends his unique perspective to the project.

“This video isn’t just a plea for action—it’s a testament to the humanity of those we too often overlook,” said Danielle Hastings, a member of H.O.U.S.E. in Loveland. “We hope it reminds Loveland that behind the statistics are real people with real stories.”

The 4-minute, 30-second video will be presented during public comments at the Loveland City Council meeting on December 17th. Hastings, who has asked for the video to be included in the agenda packet, believes it will inspire council members and residents alike to support the proposed shelter and resource center at 2000 N. Lincoln.

Why It Matters

The 24/7 resource center and shelter aim to provide more than just a temporary solution for homelessness in Loveland. The facility would serve as a stepping stone for unhoused individuals seeking long-term stability with services ranging from meals and medical care to counseling and job assistance.

“This isn’t just about immediate relief,” said Hastings. “It’s about fostering a more inclusive and compassionate community. Other cities have seen measurable success with similar facilities, and Loveland can too.”

A Song That Resonates

“Stray” by Charlie Parr captures the struggles of those who feel abandoned by society. Lyrics like “Always miles from anywhere, never finding his way home” resonate deeply with the video’s themes. The lyrics featured in the video challenge viewers to reflect on their role in supporting their unhoused neighbors.

How You Can Help

The advocacy group invites residents to watch the video on YouTube, share it widely, and join the conversation around the proposed resource center and shelter.

For more information, reach out to Danielle Hastings at [email protected].