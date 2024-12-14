Northern Colorado’s Hidden Holiday Gems: A Journey Through History

by Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

The holiday season in Northern Colorado is a magical time, steeped in rich traditions and brimming with hidden treasures that reflect the region’s unique charm. As we gather with loved ones and embrace the festive spirit, let’s delve into the history of Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley to uncover some lesser-known holiday gems that make this season truly special.

Fort Collins: Vintage Vibes and Twinkling Traditions

Fort Collins, with its historic Old Town, transforms into a winter wonderland every December. The origins of the city’s holiday celebrations date back to the early 1900s, when residents gathered to decorate the streets with handmade ornaments and evergreen boughs. Today, Old Town’s historic buildings glow with thousands of LED lights, continuing a tradition that honors the past.

One hidden gem is the Avery House Holiday Open House. This Victorian-era home, meticulously preserved, offers a glimpse into Christmases of yesteryear. Decorated with period-appropriate holiday décor, the Avery House invites visitors to step back in time and experience a 19th-century Colorado Christmas.

Loveland: The Sweetheart City’s Festive Spirit

Loveland, known as the “Sweetheart City,” is equally enchanting during the holidays. While many know of its Valentine’s Day traditions, fewer are aware of its rich holiday history. In the 1940s, the city’s residents began hosting community Christmas caroling events, a tradition that has evolved into today’s Loveland Winter Wonderlights.

Hidden within the heart of Loveland is the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. During the Winter Wonderlights event, this outdoor park becomes a magical display of illuminated African sculptures surrounded by twinkling lights and synchronized music. It’s a tranquil yet awe-inspiring way to celebrate the season.

For a truly local experience, visit one of Loveland’s family-owned tree farms. Places like Morning Fresh Tree Farm offer not just fresh-cut Christmas trees, but also horse-drawn wagon rides and warm cider—a nod to the agricultural roots of the region.

Greeley: Heritage and Harmony

Greeley’s holiday history is intertwined with its agricultural and musical heritage. The town’s Union Colony Civic Center hosts an annual “Festival of Trees,” showcasing elaborately decorated trees that tell stories of local history and culture. This tradition began as a community fundraiser and has grown into a beloved event that attracts visitors from across the region.

A lesser-known gem in Greeley is the Centennial Village Museum’s Holiday Open House. This living history museum celebrates the season with candlelit tours, live music, and historical reenactments that bring the past to life. Strolling through the village, visitors can experience the simple yet profound joys of a pioneer Christmas.

Discovering More Hidden Gems

Beyond the well-known landmarks and events, Northern Colorado is filled with small-town holiday surprises. From artisan markets and pop-up craft fairs to cozy coffee shops serving seasonal delights, there’s always something new to discover. Towns like Berthoud and Windsor host charming holiday parades and festivals that highlight the warmth and community spirit of the region.

This holiday season, take the time to explore the hidden gems that make Northern Colorado a uniquely festive destination. Whether you’re marveling at the lights in Fort Collins, strolling through Loveland’s sculpture park, or singing carols in Greeley, you’ll find that the true magic of the season lies in the stories, traditions, and shared experiences of our community.

Happy holidays!