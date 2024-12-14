Publisher’s Letter: December Reflections and New Adventures

Dear Readers,

As we draw closer to the end of another remarkable year, I find myself reflecting on the stories we’ve shared and the memories we’ve made together in our vibrant Northern Colorado community. At North Forty News, our mission has always been to bring you closer to the heart of local life, from gardening tips to event highlights and beyond. This month, I want to revisit some of the topics we’ve covered recently and share a personal story that’s close to my heart.

First, let’s take a moment to appreciate the incredible variety of events and opportunities our region offers. We’ve explored upcoming performances at iconic venues like the Armory and the Aggie Theatre, celebrated holiday shopping with local businesses, and delved into tips for keeping your garden thriving through the colder months.

For those who love to plan ahead, our Black Friday feature showcased the unbeatable deals at Bomgaars Loveland, including their impressive selection of DEWALT tools and winter essentials. It’s always inspiring to see our community rally around local businesses, especially during the holiday season.

Two years ago, I embarked on a journey that many of you might remember. I loaded up my trusted Winnebago (a gift from Helen, a North Forty News reader) and set off to camp on the beaches of Texas for New Year’s. It was a magical experience—listening to the waves crash under a starlit sky and checking off a long-held dream from my bucket list. It’s moments like those that remind me of the beauty of exploration and the importance of stepping out of our daily routines.

This year, I’m gearing up for another adventure, this time to the deserts of Arizona to visit Saguaro National Park. The towering cacti and vast landscapes have been calling my name, and I can’t wait to share stories and photos from this journey. Travel has always been a source of inspiration for me, and I hope it encourages you to dream up your own adventures—big or small.

As we prepare for the new year, I encourage you to reflect on what makes Northern Colorado home. Whether it’s the events we attend, the gardens we grow, or the memories we make, our shared experiences are what bind us together as a community.

Thank you for being part of our journey. From all of us at North Forty News, we wish you a joyful holiday season and an adventurous start to 2025. Keep an eye on our event calendar for the latest happenings, and don’t forget to share your stories with us. Let’s continue to celebrate all the things that make our region so special.

Happy holidays and safe travels,

Blaine Howerton Publisher, North Forty News

