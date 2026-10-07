Man Arrested After Weld County Dispute

Deputies say a dispute over loud music escalated into an assault and gunfire near Fort Lupton

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 45-year-old man was arrested after authorities say a neighborhood dispute over loud music escalated into an assault involving a handgun in the Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 to a reported assault in progress in the 15400 block of Mary Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that the confrontation began when an adult woman walked across the street with a decibel meter to measure sound coming from a neighbor’s property. A verbal dispute reportedly followed between the woman and a female neighbor.

An adult man then went to check on the woman and was allegedly assaulted by the female neighbor, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As the woman attempted to separate them, investigators allege Richard Tryon came outside carrying a handgun and fired it into the air.

Richard Tryon

Authorities allege Tryon then pointed the handgun at five people, including a juvenile.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tryon subsequently became involved in a verbal confrontation with the adult male victim and allegedly struck him with the handgun.

Deputies collected evidence at the scene and arrested Tryon on suspicion of second-degree assault involving a firearm, five counts of felony menacing, reckless endangerment and two counts of child abuse involving negligence.

The female neighbor accused of assaulting the adult male was issued a summons for third-degree assault.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said no additional information was being released Tuesday.

The allegations against Tryon and the other individual have not been proven in court. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office