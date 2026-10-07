Greeley Motorcyclist Dies After Highway 34 Crash

Police say the 28-year-old rider succumbed to injuries suffered in the Sept. 28 collision

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 28-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in a Highway 34 crash in Greeley last week has died from his injuries, according to an update from the Greeley Police Department.

The man was critically injured in a Sept. 28 collision near the eastbound 23rd Avenue overpass. Greeley Police said Wednesday that he succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

North Forty News previously reported that officers responded at approximately 3:25 p.m. to a collision involving the motorcycle and a Honda Civic.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the man was riding a Harley sportbike eastbound on Highway 34 and was weaving through traffic at high speed when the motorcycle collided with the rear corner of the Civic.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency, life-saving surgery.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Civic and her young child passenger were not injured.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released. The Weld County Coroner’s Office is expected to release his identity pending notification of next of kin.

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit has been investigating the collision. Police previously said potential charges were pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision may contact Officer Chad Wegscheider at [email protected].

Previous coverage: Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Highway 34 Crash

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department in Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2026, news releases.