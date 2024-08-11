Man Dies in Paddleboarding Accident at Carter Lake

A man has died after a paddleboarding accident at Carter Lake.

On August 10, 2024, around 2:15 p.m., the Fort Collins 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a water emergency at Carter Lake. The caller reported that a man had fallen off his paddleboard into the water and did not come up.

The caller also said the man had not been wearing a life jacket and did not have a tether to his paddleboard. Witnesses tried to locate him but were unsuccessful.

Personnel from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Patrol, and Investigations divisions, Berthoud Fire Department, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, and Larimer County Rangers all responded.

Dive teams from Berthoud Fire and Loveland Rescue Fire Authority began searching the area where the man was last seen. Around 3:50 p.m., they located him in the water and began first aid efforts. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity later. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Matthew Koyn at (970) 498-7408.

“This incident impacts so many people, from the victim’s family and friends to witnesses and first responders,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO Investigations Division. “Weather conditions can go from calm to chaos quickly this time of year. Having safety gear on your boat or board is crucial to preventing tragedy. Our hearts are with everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss.”

LCSO responded to multiple water emergency calls involving paddleboarders on Saturday. For more information about boating safety, visit https://www.larimer.gov/naturalresources/parks/boating.