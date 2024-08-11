Windsor Police Move to New Facility

The Windsor Police Department has moved into its new facility, located at 960 N. 15th St.

Construction on the new, 43,330 square-foot building began last August and has been completed ahead of schedule. The new facility replaces the department’s 11th St. building, which opened in 2010. Originally designed for 30-35 sworn officers and staff, the building now accommodates 52 sworn officers and 13 civilian staff. The new building provides more space for the growing department and features additional tools and resources, including training spaces, a multipurpose conference area, and advanced evidence-processing facilities.

The new building also comes with a significant financial success, as staff—at the direction of the Town Board—were able to fund the approximately $30 million project entirely with on-hand funds. Funding sources included the town’s Capital Improvement Fund as well as cash reserves, meaning no new debt or financing were needed to complete the project.

Members of the public are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on Friday, Sept. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be free to attend and will include an open house and tours of the building.

Learn more about the Windsor Police Department at windsorPD.com.