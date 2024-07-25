Man Shoots Officer: Gets Killed in Fort Collins Grandview Cemetery

On July 21, 2024, around 12:41 p.m., Fort Collins Police Services responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Mountain Avenue and Bryan Avenue. An FCPS sergeant and patrol officer located the adult male driver, who was outside of the vehicle and armed with a firearm. During their brief encounter, the man exchanged gunfire with police, striking one officer. The man then ran into the nearby Grandview Cemetery.

Additional law enforcement personnel from FCPS and surrounding agencies responded and quickly began establishing a perimeter around the area. FCPS officers located the suspect in the cemetery. More gunfire occurred, and the suspect fell to the ground. FCPS’ armored rescue vehicle arrived, which officers used to safely approach the injured suspect. Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to an area hospital, where the suspect ultimately died from his injuries.

The Larimer County Coroner has identified the suspect as Clayton Pierce (DOB 09/09/81) of Fort Collins. Based on the information collected so far, investigators believe Pierce was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Witnesses reported two dogs were in the vehicle during the crash and ran away; one was later located. The other, a pit bull terrier, has not been found.

No bystanders have reported injuries. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot injury. He has been released and is expected to recover.

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into this incident. Investigators have determined that the suspect was armed with multiple firearms. Grandview Cemetery and the surrounding roads were closed for approximately 11 hours while CIRT investigators processed the scene. Several parked vehicles and a police cruiser sustained damage from gunshots.

Anyone with information about this suspect, people who witnessed this incident, or residents with home security video that captured the crash or shooting should contact LCSO Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at (970) 498-5542. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.