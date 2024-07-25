Poudre Libraries Seeks New Board of Trustees Member Applications

Poudre River Public Library District is seeking a motivated and engaged community member to fill a mid-term vacancy on its Board of Trustees. The trustee will serve the remainder of the current term through March 2025 and can opt to serve two full 4-year terms.

Applications open on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The deadline to submit an application online or in person is 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The seven-member volunteer Library Board is responsible for governing the District, including guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget. Library Trustees are advocates for the public library and its fundamental tenets including intellectual freedom, the right to read, privacy and confidentiality, and free and equal access.

Fort Collins City Councilmembers and Larimer County Board of Commissioners will appoint and ratify one individual to fill the mid-term vacancy opening. The Board of Trustees plans to seat the new member at their October 14, 2024, regular meeting.

How to Apply

Community members interested in applying for the position can complete an online application, download and print a paper copy, or pick up a printed application at the library. Applications may be subject to the Colorado Open Records Act and should not be considered confidential.

To apply online or download an application, visit PoudreLibraries.org/board.

Printed applications can be picked up and returned at any Poudre Libraries location during open hours: • Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Ave., Suite 200

Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St.

Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St.

Administration Center, 301 E. Olive St.

Applicants must have a willingness to commit time and energy to the work of the District and the Board. In order to qualify for a Board of Trustees position:

Be a resident within the Library District’s legal service boundary areas.

Be at least 18 years of age.

Agree to attend monthly board meetings (in person or virtual).

Agree to attend an annual board strategic planning meeting.

Additional information on the Library District and the role of a Library Trustee is available at PoudreLibraries.org/board.

About the Poudre River Public Library District

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 210,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins and a robust Community Outreach department, the District is dedicated to meeting diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of the growing area that it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.