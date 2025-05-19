McClelland Drive Closure Set for Two Sundays in South Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Street resurfacing project to impact traffic between Drake and Horsetooth Roads

McClelland Drive in Fort Collins will be closed to all traffic between West Drake Road and West Horsetooth Road on Sunday, May 18, and again on Sunday, June 15, as part of a two-phase resurfacing project under the City’s Street Maintenance Program. The closures are scheduled for Sundays to minimize disruption and are weather-dependent.

During the closures, detours will direct traffic to South College Avenue. Key intersections at West Drake Road, West Swallow Road, and West Horsetooth Road will remain open at McClelland for access and navigation around the work zone.

Transfort, the City’s transit system, does not operate on Sundays, so transit routes will not be affected.

This maintenance is part of a broader effort to preserve and enhance Fort Collins’ roadway infrastructure. Residents and commuters are encouraged to visit fcgov.com/construction to stay informed on citywide construction updates.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, visit fcgov.com/smp or call the City of Fort Collins Streets Department at 970-556-1495.

Source – City of Fort Collins