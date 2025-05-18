Timnath Man Arrested on California Charges Related to Crimes Against a Minor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Arrest in Timnath underscores interstate collaboration in child exploitation case

TIMNATH, Colo. — On May 13, 2025, a coordinated law enforcement operation involving the Timnath Police Department, the Ventura County (California) Sheriff’s Office, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office All Hazards Crisis Response Team resulted in the arrest of a Timnath resident on serious charges originating from California.

The arrest and execution of a search warrant occurred at a residence at 6040 Gannet Drive in Timnath. The investigation, led by Ventura County authorities, centers around allegations of sexual crimes against a minor.

The suspect, Ronald Wilson (DOB 10/23/1952), was taken into custody on the following felony charges from California:

Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor (Victim under 16, Suspect over 21)

Lewd Acts Upon a Child (Age 14–15 with 10-year age difference)

Contacting a Minor for a Sex Offense

Arranging a Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

Sodomy of a Person Under 18

Possession of Child Pornography

The case highlights the importance of cooperation across jurisdictions in protecting vulnerable individuals and pursuing justice for survivors of abuse. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the extent of Wilson’s activities and seek any additional information that may assist in the case.

Anyone with knowledge about Ronald Wilson or potential related incidents is encouraged to contact:

Detective Chad Morgan , Timnath Police Department

Phone: (970) 224-3211

Detective Rico Rinaldi, Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Phone: (805) 384-4732

For more information about the Timnath Police Department, visit timnath.org.

Source – Timnath Police Department