Mobile Speed Cameras Now Enforcing Fines in Greeley

After 30-day warning period, citations begin as part of city’s traffic safety effort

GREELEY, Colo. – The City of Greeley has officially launched full enforcement of its Mobile Speed Safety Program. As of today, citations will be issued to drivers caught speeding by two mobile radar vans stationed in high-risk areas throughout the city.

Following a 30-day warning phase, the vans—equipped with license plate and speed detection cameras—will now issue $40 fines for standard violations and $80 for those in school, maintenance, or construction zones. While most infractions will not carry points on a driver’s license, any driver caught going 25 mph or more over the speed limit may face a misdemeanor charge and a higher fine, with the possibility of personal service by the Greeley Police.

The City of Greeley has partnered with Verra Mobility, a leading traffic enforcement technology company. All captured footage is reviewed by Greeley Police Department personnel before citations are issued.

Commander Mike Heck, who leads the department’s traffic unit, said the program aims to address consistent community concerns. “We all must change our reckless driving behavior. This program has shown how seriously Greeley takes road safety,” Heck stated. “We believe adding this resource along with continuing with traditional traffic enforcement will help improve the quality of life for the citizens of Greeley and make our roads safer.”

For more information on Greeley’s Mobile Speed Safety Program, residents can contact Commander Mike Heck at (970) 350-9617.