Fathers of the Frontier

by Blaine Howerton

How Northern Colorado Dads Are Keeping Traditions Alive, One Story at a Time

Not every lesson comes from a classroom—and in Northern Colorado, some of the most meaningful teachings happen on horseback, in a workshop, or by a campfire. This Father’s Day, we’re honoring the dads who pass down more than just advice. They pass down grit, craft, and connection to the land.

We’ve met many of these men over the years—farmers and firefighters, brewers and builders—who quietly preserve tradition by showing their kids the value of hard work and heritage. While these stories are composites, they reflect the very real ways fathers shape life on the Front Range.

The Rancher

North of Wellington, a third-generation rancher rises with the sun. He doesn’t need an alarm clock—his daughter’s already in boots by the barn, helping feed the calves. He taught her to ride, rope, and read the weather by the smell of the wind.

“Out here,” he says, “you don’t talk about responsibility-you live it.”

Their bond isn’t about words. It’s forged through miles on horseback and shared silences under endless sky. She’s not just learning to care for cattle. She’s learning to care for something bigger than herself.

The Firefighter

A long-time Fort Collins firefighter still remembers the first time he let his son wear his old turnout gear for Halloween. Now, that same kid is training in the junior firefighter program—and joining his dad for community events.

“Firefighting isn’t just a job,” the father says. “It’s a calling—and a legacy.”

For them, service runs deep. Between drills and ride-alongs, the son is learning the value of being the first one in—and the last one out. They don’t always say “I love you.” But they show it, one rescue at a time.

The Brewer

In a garage-turned-brew-lab in Loveland, a father and son clink tasting glasses and compare notes. The dad’s been homebrewing for years, but now his teenage son is pitching hop varieties and crafting recipes of his own.

Their newest creation? A Father’s Day seasonal they call “Legacy Lager.”

“We’re not just brewing beer,” the dad laughs. “We’re brewing time together.”

Through trial and error, cleaning messes and celebrating perfect batches, the father teaches his son that craft takes patience—and that nothing tastes better than something you made together.

The Craftsman

Along the Poudre River near Bellvue, a woodworker carves a rocking chair from reclaimed pine while his grandson watches wide-eyed. It’s the same workshop where his father taught him to whittle.

Every notch, every sanded curve, carries a lesson. About patience. About pride. About making things that last.

“You don’t rush good work,” he says. “And you don’t rush raising a good kid either.”

Three generations have shaped cedar in that shop. And in every hand-cut joint, a little bit of each remains.

Dad’s Favorite Spot

We asked a few local dads what places they love to visit with their kids:

The fishing banks at Horsetooth Reservoir

Breakfast burritos on a hike up Bobcat Ridge

The view from the Pawnee Buttes at sunrise

Tinkering at a hardware store before a weekend project

Celebrate Father’s Day Like a Local

Here are a few ideas to spend quality time with Dad this weekend:

Outdoor Adventures: Try a trail hike at Lory State Park or Soapstone Prairie.

Try a trail hike at Lory State Park or Soapstone Prairie. Craft Together: Take a woodworking class or build a backyard fire pit.

Take a woodworking class or build a backyard fire pit. Sip & Savor: Visit a local brewery or farmer’s market.

Visit a local brewery or farmer’s market. Reflect & Relax: Head to your favorite camping spot for a fireside evening.

In Northern Colorado, fatherhood isn’t just a role—it’s a craft. Passed down not through lectures, but through time, tradition, and trust.

This Father’s Day, we salute the dads shaping the next generation—with their hands, their hearts, and their stories.