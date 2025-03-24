Molotov Attacks on Tesla Sites Lead to Federal Charges, Including Loveland Incident

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A nationwide investigation has led to severe federal charges against three individuals accused of launching Molotov cocktail attacks on Tesla properties—including one incident that took place right here in Loveland, Colorado.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced the coordinated arrests this week, targeting what federal officials are calling a disturbing uptick in violent attacks on electric vehicle infrastructure and Tesla dealerships across the country.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” said Attorney General Bondi in a public statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.” Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Loveland Attack Among Three National Incidents

In Loveland, the accused individual attempted to ignite several Tesla vehicles using Molotov cocktails. Investigators later found additional materials nearby used for manufacturing similar incendiary weapons. The Loveland Police Department assisted federal authorities during the arrest, which is now being prosecuted under federal arson statutes.

Other attacks included:

Salem, Oregon : A suspect armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle threw approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership.

: A suspect armed with a threw approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership. Charleston, South Carolina: A third suspect defaced Tesla charging stations with anti-Trump graffiti before setting them on fire.

All three defendants are facing federal charges that carry minimum penalties of five years in prison and could extend up to 20 years.

Federal Commitment to Protect EV Infrastructure

The Department of Justice has reaffirmed its stance against all forms of politically motivated violence, especially those targeting clean energy companies like Tesla.

Tesla, a leading force in electric vehicles and renewable energy, has expanded its presence across Colorado and the U.S. The attacks come amid growing national conversations about EV adoption and infrastructure. You can learn more about Tesla’s mission and infrastructure by visiting Tesla’s official website.

The Department of Justice press release detailing the charges is available here.

Community Safety and Reporting

Authorities are urging Northern Colorado residents to remain alert and report any suspicious behavior near vehicle charging stations or dealerships. If you have information related to these incidents, contact your local law enforcement agency or the FBI’s tip line at tips.fbi.gov.

For ongoing coverage of local safety updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.