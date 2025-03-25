Junior League of Fort Collins Announces Closure of Career Closet After 15 Years of Service

FORT COLLINS, CO – After 15 years of empowering women through professional and everyday attire, the Junior League of Fort Collins has announced the sunsetting of its Career Closet program. Since 2009, this initiative has provided over 2,700 women with clothing, confidence, and support as they stepped into job interviews, workplaces, and important life moments.

The Career Closet has been a staple in the Fort Collins community, offering free one-on-one styling appointments and hosting public events to distribute high-quality clothing to those in need. More than just a clothing program, it fostered mentorship, encouragement, and sustainability—redirecting thousands of items from landfills to new owners who needed them most.

A Legacy of Impact

Over the years, Junior League volunteers dedicated more than 10,000 hours to helping local women find the right attire for career advancement and personal growth. The program was instrumental in building self-esteem and resilience, ensuring that each recipient left not just with clothing, but with a renewed sense of confidence.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“The true magic of the Career Closet was never just in the clothing—it was in the transformations we witnessed,” said Nicki Frank, 2024-2025 President of the Junior League of Fort Collins. “From the smiles of women seeing themselves in a new light to the confidence gained from a perfectly tailored outfit, this program has been life-changing.”

Why the Career Closet is Closing

Like many nonprofit initiatives, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic brought financial and volunteer challenges that have made it increasingly difficult to sustain the Career Closet. Despite a nine-month effort to find another organization to take over operations, no viable transition emerged.

As a result, the Career Closet will officially close on May 31, 2025, marking the end of a beloved community resource.

Final “Clear the Closet” Events

Before closing, the Junior League will host “Clear the Closet” events, allowing the public to receive remaining clothing and celebrate the program’s impact. Community members are encouraged to follow updates on the Junior League of Fort Collins website (jlfortcollins.org) and social media (@jlfortcollins) for event details.

A Lasting Legacy

While this chapter comes to an end, the Career Closet’s impact will live on through the women it has served, the relationships it has built, and the community it has strengthened.

For questions or further information, contact [email protected].