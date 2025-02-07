Motorcyclist Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on South Shields Street in Fort Collins

February 7, 2025 admin News 0

FORT COLLINS, CO – A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on South Shields Street Thursday evening, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on February 6 in the 6000 block of South Shields Street. According to police reports, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound when a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, also heading north, collided with the rear of the Jeep. The impact sent the motorcyclist into the southbound lanes, where they were struck by a 2005 Toyota Prius and later by a 2012 Subaru Outback.

Emergency responders pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!

Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:


Due to the severity of the incident, South Shields Street was closed for approximately seven hours between Trilby Road and Scenic Drive while investigators processed the scene. Police are currently examining whether speed or alcohol played a role in the collision.

“Our CRASH Team is working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and provide answers to those affected. Any loss of life is devastating, and our thoughts are with those who were involved tonight,” said Sergeant David Lindsay of Fort Collins Police.

All drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and are cooperating with authorities. Officials are urging anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police to contact Officer Brandon Barnes at (970) 221-6540.

For more information on Fort Collins traffic incidents and safety updates, visit the City of Fort Collins Traffic Alerts page.

Stay updated on this and other local news by visiting NorthFortyNews.com.


This advertising makes North Forty News possible:


Related Articles

No Picture

Panel on housing for veterans set for April 23

April 17, 2012 admin Uncategorized Comments Off on Panel on housing for veterans set for April 23

Even though fewer than 8 percent of the nation’s population have served in the military, veterans make up about 14 percent of Colorado’s homeless population. In Fort Collins on a single night in November 2010, […]

No Picture

CSU Vet Hospital Open House set for end of March

March 13, 2012 admin Uncategorized Comments Off on CSU Vet Hospital Open House set for end of March

The annual Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital Open House on March 30 and 31 offers educational opportunities for children and adults, interaction with animals large and small, and tours of the hospital, part of […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply