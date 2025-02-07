Motorcyclist Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on South Shields Street in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO – A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on South Shields Street Thursday evening, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on February 6 in the 6000 block of South Shields Street. According to police reports, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound when a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, also heading north, collided with the rear of the Jeep. The impact sent the motorcyclist into the southbound lanes, where they were struck by a 2005 Toyota Prius and later by a 2012 Subaru Outback.

Emergency responders pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Due to the severity of the incident, South Shields Street was closed for approximately seven hours between Trilby Road and Scenic Drive while investigators processed the scene. Police are currently examining whether speed or alcohol played a role in the collision.

“Our CRASH Team is working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and provide answers to those affected. Any loss of life is devastating, and our thoughts are with those who were involved tonight,” said Sergeant David Lindsay of Fort Collins Police.

All drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and are cooperating with authorities. Officials are urging anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police to contact Officer Brandon Barnes at (970) 221-6540.

For more information on Fort Collins traffic incidents and safety updates, visit the City of Fort Collins Traffic Alerts page.

Stay updated on this and other local news by visiting NorthFortyNews.com.