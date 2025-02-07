French Trumpet Virtuoso to Explore Wind Orchestras in Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Music lovers in Northern Colorado will have a rare opportunity to dive into the rich history of French wind orchestras when renowned trumpet player André Bonnici visits Fort Collins on Saturday, March 8. The event, hosted by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, will take place from 1:30–3:00 PM at the Center for Creativity (200 Mathews Street).

Bonnici, a board member of the International Trumpet Guild and a distinguished trumpet instructor at France’s Conservatoire à Rayonnement Départemental de Montluçon, will present a captivating exploration of wind orchestras in France since the Revolution. His talk will highlight how France’s music education system, military bands, and advancements in instrument craftsmanship helped shape wind orchestras in villages and cities across the country.

“After laying the foundations for a conservatory in Paris—particularly to train musicians for military bands—French governments worked to democratize music learning,” said Bonnici. “This led to the formation of wind orchestras that brought music into everyday life, from official ceremonies to public celebrations.” Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Bonnici is a founding member of Les Trompettes de Lyon and serves as President and Head of Jury for the soloist category at the International Trumpet Guild competition. His expertise spans performance, music education, and musicology, with a master’s degree from Lumière Lyon II University.

His visit is made possible in part by the Ann Gill Visiting Lecturer and Artist Award from Colorado State University’s College of Liberal Arts, which brings accomplished professionals to engage with the university and local community.

Event Details & Ticket Information

Date: Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 8 Time: 1:30–3:00 PM

1:30–3:00 PM Location: Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews Street, Fort Collins

Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews Street, Fort Collins Tickets: $15 for museum members, $20 for non-members

$15 for museum members, $20 for non-members Reservations required: globalvillagemuseum.org

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM. For more information, call 970-221-4600 or visit globalvillagemuseum.org.

This event is expected to sell out, so reserve your seat early for a deep dive into the world of French wind orchestras!