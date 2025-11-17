Mountain Community Celebrates New Fire Engine and Tender at Glacier View Push-In Ceremony

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents gather to mark major upgrade made possible by 2018 voter-approved mill levy

Mountain residents turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate a milestone in local fire protection as the Glacier View Fire Protection District (GVFPD) officially welcomed its new fire engine and tender during a traditional push-in ceremony.

Glacier View Fire Protection District Volunteers and staff (Photo courtesy Elisabeth Manning)

The event, held Nov. 16 at Station 1 at Glacier View Meadows Gate 8, marked the culmination of nearly three years of planning, designing, and building. The new equipment replaces aging trucks that had been in service for more than 30 years. Thanks to the mill levy increase approved by voters in 2018, the district was able to save over several years and acquire apparatus expected to serve the community for two decades or more.

Glacier View Fire Protection District Pushing in Ceremony (Photo courtesy Elisabeth Manning)

“This is a great step for our district in fire protection in our community,” GVFPD leadership said.

Glacier View Fire Protection District Engine 1 and Tender 1 (Photo courtesy Elisabeth Manning)

Neighbors toured the fire station, viewed the new equipment, met firefighters and EMTs, and enjoyed cake during the celebration. GVFPD leaders emphasized that the upgrade will significantly improve response capabilities and wildfire readiness for residents across the mountain corridor—an increasingly critical priority for Northern Colorado communities facing growing wildfire risk.

Glacier View Fire Protection District Tender 1 (Photo courtesy Elisabeth Manning)

The push-in ceremony, a long-standing firefighting tradition, symbolizes the teamwork and community support behind the investment.

Source: Glacier View Fire Protection District