Loveland Delays Oath of Office as Election Certification Continues

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City pauses swearing-in while awaiting final results and possible recount requests

Loveland’s newly elected City Council members will wait a little longer to take their oaths of office. The City of Loveland has postponed its previously planned Nov. 18 swearing-in ceremony to allow additional time for Larimer County officials to certify the 2025 coordinated election results.

City officials noted that while Loveland’s charter allows council members to be seated before certification, two or more candidates have chosen not to concede. Although unofficial counts do not meet the threshold for an automatic recount, candidates can still request one. Without full concessions, officials say it is too early to seat the new council formally.

Larimer County has until Wednesday, Nov. 26, to certify the results and accept any recount requests from candidates. If initiated, statutory recounts must be completed by Friday, Dec. 5, and any requested (non-statutory) recounts must be completed by Tuesday, Dec. 9.

City Clerk Ashley Macdonald emphasized the importance of the high turnout in the election, noting that 50% of Loveland voters returned their ballots. She said the City is working to ensure incoming council members are positioned for success once the results become final.

Loveland will continue sharing updates as certification progresses. More information, including unofficial results, is available at lovgov.org/elections.

Source: City of Loveland