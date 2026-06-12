Mulberry Fire Prompts Evacuations in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fire crews contained a vegetation fire along East Mulberry Avenue Thursday evening, with no injuries or structural damage reported.

A wildfire that sparked Thursday evening along East Mulberry Avenue in Fort Collins was quickly contained by firefighters, allowing evacuation orders to be lifted and preventing any reported damage to homes or businesses.

Community Message

Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of smoke in the area shortly after 5 p.m. and located a wildfire burning in heavy vegetation near the 1200–1500 block of East Mulberry Avenue. Heavy smoke was visible across portions of northeast Fort Collins as crews from multiple agencies worked to stop the fire’s spread.

By 7:10 p.m., officials reported no injuries and no structural damage.

At 7:35 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority announced that the fire had been knocked down, though crews remained on scene to extinguish hotspots and monitor conditions.

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Later in the evening, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation orders associated with the incident and thanked residents for their cooperation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Firefighters remained on scene Thursday night to ensure the area was fully secured.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



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Source: Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office social media updates.