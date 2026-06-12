The Work You Don’t Always See

Some weeks in local journalism are measured by headlines. Others are measured by hours.

This week has been one of those weeks.

Community Message

Like many people in Northern Colorado, I’m balancing multiple jobs and responsibilities. Between running North Forty News, maintaining other professional commitments, and keeping up with family life, the days have been full. Yet every morning at 5 a.m., the Daily Update still goes out. That simple act has become one of the most important parts of my day because it connects us before the sun comes up and before the rush of life takes over.

Behind the scenes, I’ve also been deep into a different kind of work—designing new software systems for North Forty News. It may not sound as exciting as covering breaking news or photographing a community event, but it’s some of the most important publisher work I can do. The goal is simple: build tools that help us work smarter, automate repetitive tasks, improve efficiency, and free up more time for what matters most—reporting local stories.

Independent journalism is often romanticized as reporters chasing stories and editors making headlines. The reality is that much of the work happens behind the curtain. Publishers spend time solving problems, improving systems, managing finances, planning for the future, and finding ways to better serve readers. This week, much of my focus has been on building that future.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Even with all of that going on, I’ve written 34 articles this week—and counting.

That number isn’t a badge of honor as much as it is a reminder of why North Forty News exists. Every article represents a local event, a public safety update, a community organization, a business, a musician, a gardener, a volunteer, or a neighbor whose story deserves to be told. These stories matter because Northern Colorado matters.

As you read this week’s edition, you’ll find coverage ranging from wildfire preparedness and the Mulberry Fire response to gardening advice, local events, live music, family activities, and community news from across the region. Together, these stories paint a picture of a place that continues to grow, adapt, and care for one another.

Thank you for reading, supporting, sharing, and believing in independent local journalism. Your readership makes this work possible, and your trust is something I never take for granted.

The e-edition is available online every week at northfortynews.com/this-week.

With gratitude,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Every morning at 5 a.m., I send the Daily Update because Northern Colorado deserves a steady, local voice to start the day. If you’d like local news, weather, events, and community stories delivered straight to your inbox, start here.



Get the next Daily Update Every morning at 5 a.m., I send the Daily Update because Northern Colorado deserves a steady, local voice to start the day. If you’d like local news, weather, events, and community stories delivered straight to your inbox, start here.