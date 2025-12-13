Neighbors Help Evacuate as Fort Collins Apartment Attic Fire Spreads

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Heroic evacuation efforts captured during Dec. 11 fire response

Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to an attic fire at a two-story, multi-family apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road in Fort Collins on the evening of Dec. 11 after multiple 911 calls reported smoke and flames.

Firefighters arrived to find an active fire in the attic. They initiated a multi-unit response given the building’s size and the potential for fire to spread through shared attic areas. Crews worked from interior spaces and the roof to contain the fire.

Apartment fire, 1200 block of West Prospect Road in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Residents and neighbors reported seeing multiple fire engines and ladder trucks on scene, with smoke and flames visible during the initial response. Subsequent updates from the fire authority indicated that residents and pets were evacuated safely.

Video from the scene shows a community member warning residents to evacuate as flames spread, repeatedly shouting for them to leave the building. Neighbors on social media described the actions as heroic, crediting the individual with helping alert residents before firefighters arrived.

Apartment fire, 1200 block of West Prospect Road in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The video can be seen on NextDoor:

https://nextdoor.com

Community members also shared photos and videos of the response, showing firefighters operating on the roof and ventilating the structure. While some neighbors speculated online about where the fire may have started — including patios, fireplaces, or attic spaces — officials have not confirmed a cause. Investigators are working to determine the cause, and no additional information has been released.

Response video posted by Poudre Fire Authority can be viewed here:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2621764011556599

Attribution: Poudre Fire Authority, Facebook, and Nextdoor community members