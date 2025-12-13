Catch Santa at Windsor Lake

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Holiday 5K, 10K and kids fun run returns Dec. 13

Windsor runners and walkers can kick off the holiday season with the Santa Catch 5K & 10K on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, featuring a 5K (9:30 a.m.), 10K (9:00 a.m.), and a 1-mile kids fun run (10:00 a.m.).

Hosted as part of the run, Windsor Race Series, the event includes festive perks like handmade clay finisher medals (ornaments), a Santa Catch beanie (or hoodie upgrade), chip timing, free photos, and a post-race celebration featuring a hot chocolate bar (including boozy options) along with sauna and cold plunge experiences.

The courses showcase Windsor’s trails, with the 5K looping around Windsor Lake and the 10K extending around Windsor Lake and the Canal Trail. The race is based at the NoCo Sport Center (formerly Power 2 Play), 5699 Crooked Stick Dr., Windsor, and is presented by Tolmar.

The event also supports local giving, benefiting Serve 6.8 Adopt a Family and other community nonprofit efforts.

Register and learn more at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Windsor/SantaCatch5K

