More Than One Person

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s a moment each week when this edition comes together.

Community Message

The pages fill in—stories about rattlesnakes emerging across the region, local music rising from small stages, gardens coming alive with pollinators, and communities gathering for events that define this place. It looks like a newsroom. It reads like a newsroom.

But here’s something most people don’t realize.

North Forty News is, editorially, a one-person newsroom.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Every story you see in this edition—and the more than 100 stories we publish each month—is written, edited, and produced between the margins of a very full life. I run North Forty News between three jobs. That’s not new. It’s been that way since I took ownership.

And yet, look at what this has become.

What was once an eight-page, once-a-month publication has grown into a weekly regional e-edition of 24 pages or more, a daily email reaching readers each morning at 5 a.m., and a website that’s updated every single day. We’re covering Northern Colorado in a way that didn’t exist before—and in many ways, still doesn’t.

We’re there in the small stories and the big ones.

The overlooked. The local. The things that matter right here.

And we’re doing it consistently.

Still, I think about what this could be.

What if North Forty News had a newsroom filled with journalists—people dedicated to covering your neighborhoods, your schools, your local government, your stories—every single day?

What if we could go deeper, stay longer, and bring even more of Northern Colorado into focus?

I believe that future is possible.

But it doesn’t come from clicks or algorithms. It doesn’t come from outside ownership or distant priorities.

It comes from you.

When you subscribe to the Daily Update, you’re not paying for an email. You’re helping build something that doesn’t exist anywhere else in this region—a locally rooted, independent newsroom designed around Northern Colorado.

You’re helping turn one person into something bigger.

And that matters more than most people realize.

Because right now, we are the only ones covering Northern Colorado like this—consistently, independently, and with the kind of focus that comes from being part of the community, not just reporting on it.

This isn’t just news.

It’s your neighborhood.

And together, we’re building what comes next.

Subscribe to our Daily Update, and read our e-edition!

See you out there,



Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News