New Video Encourages Coloradans to Prepare for Wildfire

FORT COLLINS – A new video for the Live Wildfire Ready campaign begins airing on televisions, streaming services and cinema screens across Colorado this week to encourage residents to prepare for wildfire. With nearly half of all Coloradans living in the wildland-urban interface and being susceptible to wildfire, people must take action to reduce the risk of wildfire to their life, family, pets, home and property.The video is a public service announcement (PSA) and part of Live Wildfire Ready, a campaign funded by the State of Colorado and developed by the Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, USDA Forest Service and Colorado State Fire Chiefs. “The wildfires this summer along the Front Range and across Colorado are bright-light reminders that wildfire is an inevitable part of life in Colorado. They can strike anytime, year-round and under the right conditions can become highly destructive and deadly when they occur near homes, businesses and other critical infrastructure,” said Matt McCombs, state forester and director of the CSFS. “Coloradans must learn to live wildfire ready, especially residents who live in and around natural vegetation and are most at risk. This new video raises awareness of the need to live wildfire ready and connects Coloradans to resources and actions only they can take to lower their individual and community risk and, in doing so, make all of Colorado safer.” Authentically Colorado The video reminds residents that wildfire is a part of nature in Colorado and motivates them to prepare their home for wildfire. In the video, Coloradans take actions to lower wildfire risk to their home and property: Clearing leaves, pine needles and other debris from the roof and gutters

Replacing mulch, which is flammable, with rock within 5 feet from the home

Storing firewood at least 30 feet from the home and never on or under the deck

Pruning branches hanging over the roof and within 10 feet of the chimney

Mowing grasses to 4 inches or less within 30 feet of the home

Screening attic, roof, eaves and foundation vents with 1/8-inch metal mesh Residents can find additional actions to lower wildfire risk to their home and property at LiveWildfireReady.org. The video is authentically Colorado. Along with featuring Colorado residents, it was filmed at several locations in the state, including Sylvan Lake State Park, and reflects Colorado values and lifestyles. Runs Through October The video will run through the end of October on local cable TV, on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and YouTube, and in movie theaters across Colorado. It is part of a larger campaign that includes billboards, public radio underwriting and social media advertising. The video was produced by the marketing firm 160/90 for the State of Colorado with guidance from the CSFS, DFPC, USFS and CSFC. West Metro Fire Rescue, Eagle County, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and private residents also supported the production of the video. Live Wildfire Ready is directed and funded through Senate Bill 22-007. This spring, House Bill 24-1024 extended the campaign through 2027. More about the campaign and key resources about how to prepare for wildfire, including simple, practical, low-cost actions to prepare one’s home and property for wildfire, are available at LiveWildfireReady.org, or search for #LiveWildfireReady on Facebook, X and Instagram.